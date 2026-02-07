Kuminga will have his left knee injury re-evaluated by medical staff after the All-Star break, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Kuninga has been sidelined since sustaining a left knee bone bruise against the Mavericks on Jan. 22 while playing for the Warriors. Kuminga and Buddy Hield were traded by Golden State to Atlanta in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday, but Kuminga will have to wait until the All-Star break to make his Hawks debut, the earliest of which will be against the 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 19.