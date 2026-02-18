Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga: To miss at least one more week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hawks announced Wednesday that Kuminga (knee) will be re-evaluated in about one week.
Kuminga remains in recovery mode after sustaining a left knee bone bruise in late January with the Warriors. As a result, it appears the forward will miss at least Atlanta's next four games before being re-evaluated. Until Kuminga is ready to make his Hawks debut, more playing time will remain available for Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher.
