Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Kuminga will receive a rest day Saturday, but he should be back for Monday's meeting with the Magic. Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert will pick up the slack in Kuminga's absence.
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