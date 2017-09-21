Hawks' Jordan Mathews: Signs contract with Hawks
Mathews signed a contract with the Hawks on Thursday, JuliaKate Culpepper of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After spending his first three collegiate seasons at California, Mathews transferred to Gonzaga for his senior campaign and averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 28.0 minutes. He shot an impressive 39 percent from deep, so the 6-foot-4 shooting guard will likely use his three-point prowess in an effort to make the final roster. That said, his contract is expected to just be a training camp deal and won't be fully guaranteed, so Mathews will need to have a strong camp to have any shot at opening the year on the roster.
