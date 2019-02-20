Sibert will sign a 10-day contract with the Hawks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Sibert, a 26-year-old who went undrafted out of Dayton in 2015, has yet to play NBA minutes. But that soon may change. He's spent all season in the G League, where he's averaged 15.1 points on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from deep, plus 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes. It seems unlikely he'll garner significant run at the NBA level, but Hawks' management seems content to take a chance with him considering the team's place in the standings.