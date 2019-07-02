Sibert agreed Tuesday to join the Hawks for the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League, David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The 26-year-old guard will use the summer slate as a means of showcasing himself to NBA teams with the hope of earning an invite to training camp. Sibert made his NBA debut in 2018-19 after inking a 10-day deal with Atlanta, appearing in one game during his brief stint with the club.