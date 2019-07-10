Sibert finished with 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-9 3Pt), one rebound and an assist across 17 minutes in the Hawks' 87-67 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Sibert stroked it from long range all game, nailing seven triples in Tuesday's win and leading all scorers with 21 points. That's two games in a row with at least 21 points and four made threes, and Sibert has canned 11-of-21 three-pointers (52.4 percent) in that span.