Sibert produced 22 points (4-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 89-83 loss to the Bucks.

Sibert wasn't shy offensively, and while his shooting percentage was awful, he drained four treys and lived at the charity stripe. Moreover, he didn't commit a single turnover. Sibert will look to keep making an impact during summer league in hopes of earning a contract.