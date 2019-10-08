Hawks' Jordan Sibert: Signs with Atlanta
Sibert will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Sibert was with the Hawks last year on a 10-day contract, and now he'll be with the team for likely the remainder of the preseason. Sibert is ultimately expected to be waived and will then be eligible to join the BayHawks of the G League.
