Magette amassed 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds and two steals during Wednesday's 129-122 win over Greensboro.

This was Magette's 15th overall double-double in which he tallied highs in points and assists. The Alabama-Huntsville product has proven that he is a pass-first guard, as his performance of 19 assists on Dec. 23 replicates. Magette has still found ways of scoring though, as he is averaging 14.9 points per game with the BayHawks this season.