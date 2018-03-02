Hawks' Josh Magette: 14 dimes in win
Magette amassed 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds and two steals during Wednesday's 129-122 win over Greensboro.
This was Magette's 15th overall double-double in which he tallied highs in points and assists. The Alabama-Huntsville product has proven that he is a pass-first guard, as his performance of 19 assists on Dec. 23 replicates. Magette has still found ways of scoring though, as he is averaging 14.9 points per game with the BayHawks this season.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...