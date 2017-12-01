Magette was assigned to the G-League's Erie Bayhawks on Friday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With reserve point guard Isaiah Taylor back to full health following a retinal tear, Magette's role at the NBA level has diminished. As a result, the team will opt to send him back to Erie so he can get more in-game experience. In the G-League, Magette is seeing 35.9 minutes per game, posting 17.4 points and 11.1 assists.