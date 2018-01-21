The Hawks assigned Magette to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks brought back point guard Isaiah Taylor, wing DeAndre' Bembry and forward Tyler Cavanaugh back from a weekend stint with the G League affiliate, so now it will be Magette's turn to head back to the minors. Magette made just his ninth appearance of the season with Atlanta in Saturday's 113-97 loss to Chicago, finishing with eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist across five minutes.