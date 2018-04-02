Magette was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magette will head back to down and join the Bayhawks for a G-League playoff game Tuesday before likely being recalled shortly after. Once recalled, Magette should rejoin the Hawks rotation considering both Dennis Schroder (ankle) and Malcolm Delaney (ankle) remain out. Magette logged five points, two rebounds and five assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's game against the Magic.