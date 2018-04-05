Hawks' Josh Magette: Assigned to G-League
Magette was assigned to the Erie Bayhawks of the G-League on Thursday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Magette, who was recalled on Wednesday, actually ended up playing a sizable role in Atlanta's loss to the Heat, scoring five points in 19 minutes off the bench. He'll now return to Erie for the team's Eastern Conference Finals matchup Friday against Raptors 905.
