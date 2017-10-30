Magette was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magette has seen more than five minutes in just one of seven games with the Hawks so far this season, so he'll head to Erie in order to have the opportunity to play on a full workload. Magette is on a two-way contract and can only spend up to 45 days with the Hawks, so he should see plenty of time in the G-League this season, keeping him off the fantasy radar.