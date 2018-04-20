Hawks' Josh Magette: Assist machine
Magette registered 2.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 18 games played with the Hawks in 2017-18.
Magette finished the season as the G League's leading assists player and that stat factored into his time with the Hawks, as he averaged more assists than points. Given his fine ability to distribute the ball, Magette should be able to find at least a spot on a G League squad in time for next season, whether it be with the Hawks or another team.
