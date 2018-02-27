Magette was assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Tuesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magette has seen only spot time with the Hawks this season, totaling 74 minutes and producing 21 points, 22 assists, seven rebounds and three steals. He holds a much bigger role in Erie, where he averages 15.0 points, 10.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes.

