Magette recorded nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.

The former Alabama-Huntsville product had a modest game as he struggled from the floor. Magette still leads the G-League in assists per game with 9.8 and has averaged an impressive 15.2 points. He is capable of putting up terrific numbers night in and night out as he as shown in sparks throughout the season.