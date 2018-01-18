Hawks' Josh Magette: Recalled from G-League
Magette was recalled from the G-League on Thursday.
It's certainly curious timing for Magette to be recalled from Erie given that the team has a game on Friday, but it looks like Atlanta wants to prepare Magette to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls by having him practice over the next two days. Magette is averaging 15.5 points and 10.0 assists in 24 starts for the BayHawks this season.
