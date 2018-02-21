The Hawks recalled Magette from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks will bring back both of their two-way players from the G League for the team's first practice out of the All-Star break, as Andrew White was also recalled along with Magette. It's unclear if Magette will stick around with the team and dress for the Hawks' first post-break game Feb. 23 against the Pacers, but with Atlanta dealing with no serious injuries in the backcourt, it shouldn't be long before the rookie heads back to Erie.