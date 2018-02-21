The Hawks recalled Magette from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks will bring back both of their two-way players from the G League for the team's first practice out of the All-Star break, as Andrew White was also recalled along with Magette. It's unclear if Magette will stick around with the team and dress for the Hawks' first post-break game Feb. 23 against the Pacers, but with Atlanta dealing with no serious injuries in the backcourt, it shouldn't be long before the rookie heads back to Erie.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories