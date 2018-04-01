Magette was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Magette has bounced between the NBA and G-League throughout the year, with his latest G-League stint being three days as he was sent down to play in two games. He's averaged just 11.2 minutes per game with the Hawks over 16 games on the season. He's unlikely to have a significant role with the team and isn't worth playing in most fantasy formats.

