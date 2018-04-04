Hawks' Josh Magette: Recalled from G-League
Magette was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Magette joined Erie for their playoff game Tuesday, so the fact that he's been recalled a day later doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Malcolm Delaney (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (ankle) both out, Magette could see some run. Over his past four appearances with the Hawks, he's averaged 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 20.8 minutes.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...