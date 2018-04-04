Magette was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magette joined Erie for their playoff game Tuesday, so the fact that he's been recalled a day later doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Malcolm Delaney (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (ankle) both out, Magette could see some run. Over his past four appearances with the Hawks, he's averaged 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 20.8 minutes.