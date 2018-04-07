Magette was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Saturday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the BayHawks being eliminated from the playoffs Friday night, Magette will presumably remain with Atlanta for their final two games of the regular season. Magette has seen solid run in the six NBA games he's appeared in since March 11, averaging 4.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.