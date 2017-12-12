Hawks' Josh Magette: Recalled from G-League
Magette was recalled from the G-League's Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Magette has appeared in just eight games for the Hawks, totaling 13 points and 17 assists in 64 minutes. He's seen much more time in the G-League, however, and has demonstrated his passing ability there. With the Bayhawks, he's seeing 35.3 minutes per game, posting 16.7 points and 10.7 assists.
