The Hawks recalled Magette from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Magette is expected to dress for the Hawks on Monday against the Lakers with four players sidelined due to injury and the team opening up a roster spot with the release of Ersan Ilyasova. Despite those absences, the Hawks are still deeming in point-guard depth with starter Dennis Schroder and backups Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey available, so Magette seems unlikely to be included in head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.

