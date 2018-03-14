Maggette was transferred back to the G League on Wednesday.

Magette had been up with the Hawks for a little over a week, and he appeared in three games, headlined by a seven-point, eight-assists performance in Sunday's loss to the Bulls. The 28-year-old will return to the G League for the time being, but he could return to the Hawks for a short stint following the conclusion of the G League season.

