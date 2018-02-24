Play

Magette was assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Saturday.

Magette and fellow two-way player Andrew White will both head back to the G-League after serving as depth for Friday's game against the Pacers. The 28-year-old has appeared in just nine games for the Hawks this season, so most of his action will come in the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories