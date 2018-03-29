Magette was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Michael Cunnningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The G-League playoffs are starting, so Magette will head back down and play for the Bayhawks in their opening round matchup. With a handful of injuries to the Hawks lately, Magette had actually been getting some run in the regular rotation, averaging 21.3 minutes across the last three games he played in with the Hawks. That said, once the Hawks are back to full strength, Magette will likely struggle to see more than a handful of minutes. Either way, he's not a viable fantasy option.