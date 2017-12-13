Magette was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

Magette hasn't seen the floor over the last seven games with the Hawks, so he'll head to the G-League to get extended minutes and work on his overall development. He should continue to move back and forth between the two rosters, but won't be relevant for fantasy purposes unless a few injuries occur.

