Hawks' Josh Magette: Sent to G-League
Magette was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Magette hasn't seen the floor over the last seven games with the Hawks, so he'll head to the G-League to get extended minutes and work on his overall development. He should continue to move back and forth between the two rosters, but won't be relevant for fantasy purposes unless a few injuries occur.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...