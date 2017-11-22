Hawks' Josh Magette: Will be recalled from G-League
Magette will be recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Magette has already played in eight games with the Hawks' G-League affiliate, averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 35.9 minutes. With the big club dealing with some injuries, they'll have a roster spot open ahead of Wednesday's contest with the Clippers, so Magette will get the call-up. That said, he's not going to be in the regular rotation and will likely be kept on the sidelines in a competitive contest.
