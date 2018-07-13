Hawks' Junior Robinson: Gets 24 minutes off the bench, scores 11 points

Robinson posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 95-69 Summer League playoff loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Trae Young on the bench, we finally had the opportunity to witness one of the most intriguing players in the Summer League in an expanded role. The undrafted Mt. St. Mary's product measures at 5-5. That isn't a typo. In the mold of Mugsy Bogues and Spud Webb, Junior looked impressive despite the messy outcome for Atlanta. It would be a great feel-good story to see Robinson succeed, but the odds are definitely stacked against him. There may be a spot for him on a G-League roster, but even that may be a long shot for the diminutive 22-year-old.