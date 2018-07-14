Hawks' Junior Robinson: Leads team with 20 points off bench in win

Robinson produced 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, a rebound and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round win over the Clippers.

Say what you will about the bigger. flashier LVSL storylines - it's hard to find a better story than Robinson's. The 5-5 guard is letting the league know that size sometimes doesn't matter at all, as the diminutive Robinson actually added a blocked shot to his stat line on Friday. As we head into the offseason it remains to be seen if he'll find a spot somewhere, but antics like Friday's team-leading performance better his odds considerably.