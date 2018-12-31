Hawks' Justin Anderson: Available Monday
Anderson (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Originally, the Virginia product was probable heading into Monday's matchup versus Indiana with flu-like symptoms, but it appears as though Anderson has recovered and will be ready to play if needed. Over his last four appearances, Anderson is averaging 13.8 minutes per contest.
