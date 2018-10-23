Anderson (leg) was cleared to participate in live practice Tuesday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Anderson has yet to take the court this season while continuing to rehab from tibial stress syndrome, although it's positive news that he's been given the green light to take part in live portions of practice with the team. Atlanta's next game is slated for Wednesday against Dallas, but it seems unlikely that Anderson will be ready to return by then.

More News
Our Latest Stories