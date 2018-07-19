Hawks' Justin Anderson: Dealt to Atlanta

Anderson will be traded to the Hawks in a three-team deal, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Thursday's trade was a three-team deal between the Hawks, Thunder and 76ers. In addition to Anderson, Carmelo Anthony was dealt to Atlanta, though he's expected to be waived. Mike Muscala also went to the 76ers, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was shipped to the Thunder. In Anderson's case specifically, he joins a much less talented roster, but will still have plenty of bodies to fight with for minutes on the wing. The Hawks bring back both Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince, while they also drafted Kevin Huerter, so Anderson will likely push for a complementary bench role. Anderson hasn't averaged more than minutes in the teens throughout his three-year NBA career and that's unlikely to change despite the change of scenery.