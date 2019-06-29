Hawks' Justin Anderson: Doesn't get qualifying offer
Anderson was not extended the qualifying offer and will become an unrestricted free agent, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Anderson averaged 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes across 48 games while shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 31.2 percent from three and 74.3 percent from the line last year. It's unclear how much attention he'll garner on the free agent market but could viably join a team as a rotational backcourt player.
