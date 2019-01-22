Hawks' Justin Anderson: Excluded from rotation
Anderson (coach's decision) didn't see any action Monday in the Hawks' 122-103 loss to the Magic.
Anderson has sat out the Hawks' last three games and has failed to leave the bench in four of the past six contests, signaling that coach Lloyd Pierce doesn't view the fourth-year forward as a rotation option. The 25-year-old is ticketed for free agency this summer and doesn't appear likely to be re-signed, so the Hawks will presumably limit his run over the second half of the season in order to prioritize the available bench minutes for players who will be on the roster in 2019-20.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.