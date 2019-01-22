Anderson (coach's decision) didn't see any action Monday in the Hawks' 122-103 loss to the Magic.

Anderson has sat out the Hawks' last three games and has failed to leave the bench in four of the past six contests, signaling that coach Lloyd Pierce doesn't view the fourth-year forward as a rotation option. The 25-year-old is ticketed for free agency this summer and doesn't appear likely to be re-signed, so the Hawks will presumably limit his run over the second half of the season in order to prioritize the available bench minutes for players who will be on the roster in 2019-20.