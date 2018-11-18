Hawks' Justin Anderson: Likely to debut Monday
Anderson (leg) is trending towards debuting Monday against the Clippers while on a minutes restriction, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Anderson has yet to play this season while suffering from tibial stress syndrome. His exact restriction for Monday is unclear, but he's expected to simply be a rotational player upon full return to health anyway.
