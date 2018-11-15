Hawks' Justin Anderson: Out again Thursday
Anderson (leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site
It's more of the same for Anderson, who remains without a timetable for a return. It will still likely be a while before he is back on the court, but his next opportunity to return will be Saturday in Indiana.
