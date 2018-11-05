Hawks' Justin Anderson: Out again Tuesday
Anderson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Anderson has been sidelined all season while recovering from surgery. The soon-to-be 25-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
