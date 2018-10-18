Hawks' Justin Anderson: Out Friday
Anderson (leg) is out Friday against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Anderson continues to work back from a left leg injury. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Cavaliers.
