Hawks' Justin Anderson: Out Thursday vs. Kings
Anderson (leg) is out Thursday against the Kings.
Anderson has yet to make his season debut while recovering from left leg surgery in June. He remains day-to-day, with his next chance to take the floor arriving Saturday against the Heat.
