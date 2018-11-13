Hawks' Justin Anderson: Out Tuesday
Anderson (leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
The Hawks are still yet to provide an update on Anderson's timetable, but there has not been any indication that he will be ready to play anytime soon.
