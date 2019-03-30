Hawks' Justin Anderson: Plays 24 minutes in Friday's loss
Anderson had six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Anderson drew the spot start and earned more than 10 minutes for the first time since Jan. 23. He delivered a fairly well-rounded stat line despite his struggles from the field. However, even in a starting role, Anderson is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
