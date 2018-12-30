Hawks' Justin Anderson: Probable for Monday
Anderson is probable for Monday's game against the Pacers with flu-like symptoms, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Anderson has seen four straight games with double digit minutes, and with Kent Bazemore ruled out for the next two weeks, that should continue if Anderson is able to go. The probable designation indicates that he should play barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...