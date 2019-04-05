Hawks' Justin Anderson: Probable Friday
Anderson is listed as probable for Friday's game against Orlando due to a neck strain.
Anderson's late appearance on the injury report is due to a neck strain which he presumably suffered during Wednesday's contest. However, it doesn't appear too severe at the moment but the injury may ultimately require that Anderson sit at least one contest to help heal his ailing neck.
