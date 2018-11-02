Hawks' Justin Anderson: Remains out Saturday
Anderson (leg) is out Saturday against the Heat.
Anderson has yet to play while recovering from surgery. A timetable for a return hasn't been established, so he will continue to be day-to-day.
