Hawks' Justin Anderson: Ruled out Saturday
Anderson (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Anderson did resume participating in live practice Tuesday, but there still has been no indication from the Hawks that he is close to making a return to participation in games. Another update should come on Anderson once he is able to take on full contact in practice.
