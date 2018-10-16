Hawks' Justin Anderson: Ruled out Wednesday
Anderson (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is still working through the latter stages of his recovery and as expected, won't be available for Wednesday's opener. The Hawks have yet to provide any target date or concrete timetable for a return, so Anderson will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. While it wouldn't be surprising if Anderson misses another week or two, his next shot to take the court will come Friday against the Grizzlies.
