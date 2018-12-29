Hawks' Justin Anderson: Scoreless in 15 minutes
Anderson had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
Anderson has seen double-digit minutes in three straight games, but he has appeared in only 16 contests thus far this season. As a result, he's not a trustworthy option in most leagues.
